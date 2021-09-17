Union Minister Sarbanand Sonowal to inaugurate the BUMS course of first-ever Government Unani Medical College & Hospital in Jammu & Kashmir

The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir is all set to welcome its first-ever Government Unani Medical College & Hospital at Nawab Bagh of Ganderbal district. Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal will be inaugurating the BUMS (Bachelor of Unani Medicine & Surgery) course of the College on 17 September 2021. This will be his first visit to J&K after taking the charge of the Ministry. The event will also be graced by Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor.

The Ministry of Ayush has provided financial assistance to the tune of Rs.17.00 crore out of the estimated cost of Rs. 32.50 Crore for the establishment of the Unani Medical College & Hospital in Kashmir under Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS). This step was taken to promote the indigenous systems of medicine in the UT of J&K particularly the Unani System of Medicine in the Kashmir Division. The Hospital of the college is expected to provide services to around three lakh people of 136 villages and will also cater the population of adjoining districts of Srinagar, Baramulla and Bandipora.

Recognising the importance of alternative systems of medicine in the UT, the Ayush Ministry is determined to provide basic healthcare services to the people and improve their lifestyle-related disorders. The Unani System of Medicine is more popular in the Kashmir division while Ayurveda in Jammu Division and Homeopathy and Yoga & Naturopathy are common in both the divisions of the UT of J&K.

The College is having an annual intake capacity of 60 BUMS students along with 60 bedded hospital. There are 07 clinical departments viz; Moalijat (Medicine), Jarahat (Surgery), Ain-Uzn-Anf-Halq (Ophthalmology &ENT), Ilm-ul-Qabalatwa Niswan (Obstetrics & Gynecology), Ilmul Atfal (Paediatrics), Amraz-Jild (Dermatology) and Ilaj bit Tadbeer (Regimental Therapy) in the College.

