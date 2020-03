Union Minister Prakash Javadekar urges people not to panic, take preventive steps for protection from COVID-19

In a tweet, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that instead of shaking hands one should follow Namaskar to avoid transmission of contamination. Union Minister said in case of any symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat, immediate consultation of doctor should be taken.

I& B Minister Prakash Javadekar also advised people to avoid going to any large congregations and gatherings.

So far 31 confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus have been reported in India.