Union Minister Prakash Javadekar releases State of Forest Report

Union Environment Forest and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar released a report on the state of forests in India on Monday.

The India State of Forest Report is a biennial exercise to estimate the forest cover, the density of forest vegetation, tree cover across States, and the progress of plantation outside regions officially designated ‘forest.’

The Report provides a comprehensive account of the Forest Cover Scenario of the Country to different user groups. They are of great importance for Policy Planners, Managers, Researchers, Academicians etc.

The exercise involves both satellite mapping and surveys to map increase or decrease in forest cover.

Forests have acquired increasing importance in the recent past not only for their role in meeting the material requirements but also for their ecological and environmental functions. To ensure sustainable development of our forestry resources, it is important to have accurate and up-to-date information or data on our forest resources.