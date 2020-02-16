Union Minister Prakash Javadekar holds bilateral meeting with Norwegian counterpart Rotevatn in Gandhinagar

Both the countries decided to strengthen the bilateral cooperation in the field of environment and climate change particularly in the field of marine pollution.

That both the ministers issued a joint statement after the meeting which envisages joint efforts in dealing with challenges of climate change, sharing of technology and research and development in the field of environment.

Briefing the media, Mr Javadekar said, year 2020 will be the Super Year for Environment. Both India and Norway discussed ways to ensure that coming decade will be of rapid global action on Environment.

The Minister said, India has initiated Ocean dialogue with Norway to address the problem of Marine Plastic litter. Both the countries have formed joint working groups on Blue economy with sustainable development.

The meeting was organized as part of the UN Conference on Migratory species which will be inaugurated tomorrow morning at Mahatma Mandir.

