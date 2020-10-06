Union Minister Piyush Goyal to announce results of first edition of National Startup Awards on October 6

Ministry of Commerce and Industry in a statement said, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has conceived the first ever National Startup Awards to recognize and reward outstanding Startups and ecosystem enablers that are building innovative products or solutions.

The first edition of the Awards invited applications across 12 sectors which were further sub-classified into a total of 35 categories.

These sectors include Agriculture, Education, Enterprise Technology, Energy, Finance, Food, Health, Industry 4.0 and Urban Services.

The winning Startups will get cash prizes of 5 lakh rupees each, along with opportunities to present their solutions to relevant public authorities and corporates, for potential pilot projects and work orders.