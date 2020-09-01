Union Minister Piyush Goyal reviews the progress of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India Limited (DFCCIL)

During the meeting, the senior officials presented the current status of the project.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal directed the DFFCIL management team and the contractors to take all possible steps to speed up the pace of works on all the sections of the Western DFC (1504 Route km) and Eastern DFC (1856 route km). In the review meeting, progress of each individual section was discussed in detail and instructions were given to ensure smooth progress by resolving all hindrances.

In order to fast track the project, Minister suggested a slew of measures including, holding regular weekly meetings with all contractors, vendors and suppliers, work out the possibility of offering some kind of incentives to contractors willing to take up and finish their work before the stipulated time frames and creation of a Dashboard by DFCCIL for real time ‘Km by Km’ project monitoring and follow up. This would also be accessible to the Railway Board officials. Provision of dashboard will help in resolution of all contract implementation matters on an urgent basis and would also act as Institutional mechanism for resolving contract related issues through the dashboard.

During the meeting, it was decided that strict monitoring of work of all contractors to be done. Resolution of all issues, including coordination with the States to be done on a Mission mode. The Ministry has already written letters to all the concerned States to resolve the pending issues ofland, ROBs and law & order.

Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFC) is one of the largest rail infrastructure projects a (total length of 3360 route km) undertaken by the Government of India.

The overall cost is pegged at Rs 81,459 crores. DFCCIL has been set up as a special purpose vehicle to undertake planning, development, mobilization of financial resources, construction, maintenance and operation of Dedicated Freight Corridors.