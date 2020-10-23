Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (I/C) ShriPrahlad Singh Patelvirtually launches "Life in Miniature" project | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (I/C) Prahlad Singh Patel virtually launched “Life in Miniature” project, a collaboration between theNational Museum, New Delhi, Ministry of Culture, and Google Arts & Culture today.

Speaking at the launch of the project, Prahlad Singh Patel emphasized the importance of the Prime Minister’s ‘Digital India’ initiative and the role of technology in the preservation of India’s heritage. He commended Google for its leadership in the technology sector and its focus on product innovation, stating that Google’s commitment to driving social empowerment and inclusion is a true asset to India.

The Minister said that from today, several hundred miniature paintings from the National Museum, New Delhi can be viewed online on Google Arts & Culture by people around the world in a new project titled “Life in Miniature.” The project uses technologies like machine learning, augmented reality and digitization with high-definition robotic cameras, to showcase these special works of art in a magical new way.

On the Google Arts & Culture app, online viewers can experience the first Augmented Reality-powered art gallery designed with traditional Indian architecture, and explore a life-size virtual space where you can walk up to a selection of miniature paintings. The artworks showcased are presented along five universal themes of the human relationship with nature, love, celebration, faith and power.

Another highlight of the launch is the application of Machine Learning-based algorithms to the corpus of paintings being brought online, so that users can explore these miniature marvels guided by Artificial Intelligence. If a single miniature painting is a rare joy to behold, this experience – named “Magnify Miniatures” – which enables online users to explore multiple artworks simultaneously is a stunning new experience.

With “Life in Miniature”, users will be able to see famous miniature collections of the National Museum, like the Ramayana, Royal Saga, Pahari style paintings in never before seen ways and in extraordinary detail, in just a few clicks at g.co/LifeInMiniature. The project reinforces the comprehensive collaboration between the National Museum and Google Arts & Culture, a partnership that began in 2011. Read more about it in the Google blogpost.

About The National Museum, New Delhi

The National Museum, New Delhi, under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is the premiere cultural institution of the Nation. The National Museum, today, has in its possession over 2,00,000 antiquities & art objects, both of Indian and Foreign origin covering more than 5,000 years of our cultural heritage. During current pandemic time, the National Museum has been engaging its visitors through digital platforms.

About Google Arts & Culture

Google Arts & Cultureputs the collections of more than 2,000 museums at one’s fingertips. It’s an immersive way to explore art, history and the wonders of the world The Google Arts & Culture app is free and availableonline foriOS andAndroid.