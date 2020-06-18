Union Minister of Jal Shakti raises concern over implementation of JJM in W Bengal

In his letter, Shekhawat mentioned that under Jal Jeevan Mission funds are provided by Government of India based on the output in terms of household tap connections provided and the utilization of available funds.

Against the target of providing tap connections to 32 lakh households in the year 2019-20, only 4,750 tap connections were provided in the State.

Further, West Bengal was allocated ₹994 Crore in 2019-20, out of which the State could only spend ₹428 Crore. For providing potable water to Arsenic/Fluoride- affected habitations a total of ₹1,305.70 Crore has been released to West Bengal since March, 2017, out of which ₹ 573.36 Crore is still lying unutilized.

The letter mentions that the allocation for the State has been increased from ₹994 Crore in 2019-20 to ₹1,610.76 Crore in 2020-21 and with previous year’s unspent balance, West Bengal has an assured availability of ₹2,760 Crore of Central funds for JJM.

With matching State share, West Bengal will have ₹5,645 Crore during 2020-21 for implementation of JJM.

The Jal Shakti Minister stressed that providing potable water to every rural household is a national priority and the State should make efforts to accomplish the goal in time-bound manner.

As announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his last Independence Day speech, States are implementing JJM, which aims to provide potable drinking water to every rural household through tap connections (FHTCs) by 2024.

The objective of the Mission is to improve the lives of rural women especially girls by reducing their drudgery.

