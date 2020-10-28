Union Minister of Education virtually inaugurates the Phase -1A Buildings of National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ virtually inaugurates the newly constructed various buildings of NIT Andhra Pradesh under Phase-1A. In the Phase –IA, buildings are ready to use now by the students, faculty and staff are Dr.Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Class Room Complex, Dr.A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Laboratory Complex, Boys Hostel, Girls Hostel, and Athidi Guest House. Senior officials of Ministry of Education, Prof. C.S.P. Rao , Director- NIT AP), Ms. Mridula Ramesh, Chairperson – Board of Governors, NIT AP, Members of the BoG, Senate, Building Works and Finance committees of NIT AP attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of Education said that the main goal of any educational institution is to promote an excellence in teaching, research, and innovation through quality education and thereby to serve the society. He added that Higher education institutes located in rural areas have conjoint responsibility to improve the human capital and open up vistas to bring in sustainable economic growth.

The Minister started that NIT Andhra Pradesh has got every potential to play a vital role in the development of the state of Andhra Pradesh. Hence this institution is dedicated to the Nation for the spurt growth of technical education and technocrats in the nation. NIT Andhra Pradesh is definitely going to give a facelift to Tadepalligudem by ushering in various avenues of development which otherwise would not have been possible, he added. The virtual inauguration of the Phase 1A of NIT Andhra Pradesh unravels the incredible growth of this institute to the people and the state. He appreciated the NIT AP officials for the fast developments in campus infrastructure.

The Minister was happy to note that the construction of buildings at permanent campus of NIT Andhra Pradesh is going on full swing. The construction was started only in October 2018. Within short span of time, many buildings were constructed and presently the institute is fully running from its permanent campus. The newly constructed various buildings of NIT Andhra Pradesh with the cost of Rs. 438 Crores are inaugurated today. He was also happy to know that the permanent campus of NIT Andhra Pradesh is constructed using Prefabrication construction technology. NIT AP Campus received Platinum Rating by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

The Minister highlighted that ever since the bifurcation of the state, the central government has made tireless efforts to retain the characteristic features of federalism. Higher education centres like IIT Tirupathi, IIM Vishakapatanam, NIT Andhra Pradesh, ISER Tirupathi, IIPE Vishakapatnam, School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada, Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Anatapur, Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Vizianagarm, National Sanskrit University Tirupathi, and other IIITs stand as epitome of the commitment and dedication of the central government towards the cause of education in the state, he added.

Pokhriyal congratulated, all the students of NIT Andhra Pradesh, teachers and all the people associated with the project for new buildings and future endeavors. He assured them that Government of India and Ministry of Education will always stand with them and support in all their initiatives.