Union Minister of Education launches Lilavati Award-2020: AICTE’s Innovative education program to empower women

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal, “Nishank” today virtuallylaunched Lilavati Award-2020: AICTE’s Innovative education program to empower women. With women empowerment as the theme, the objective of the award is to create awareness about issues like sanitation, hygiene, health, nutrition, literacy, employment, technology, credit, marketing, innovation, skill development, natural resources and rights among women. Prof. Rajiv Kumar, MemberSecretary, AICTE;Chairman, AICTE Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe; Vice Chairman, AICTE, Prof. M P Poonia, Smt Vasudha Kamath, Member, Draft NEP Committee and other senior officials of the ministry were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, the Minister expressed his happinessto launch Lilavati Award 2020. He emphasized on the necessity to impart quality education to our daughters to make them self-reliant, confident and successful. He said that the theme of the award –‘women empowerment’ has always been the top priority of the government. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governmenthas launched several welfare schemes for the overall development of girl child and women such as Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, CBSE Udaan Scheme, and many more. With Lilavati Award-2020, AICTE has once again championed the cause of women empowerment and paved a way towards equality in education and innovation, he added.

The Minister said that the Innovation Cell of Ministry of Education has launched several programmes for the women especially Smart India Hackathon, whichhas minimum one woman in the team of 6 members. These initiatives will inspire the girl students and women to participate and excel.He appreciated AICTE for theestablishment of Lilavati Award and said it would promote women empowerment in the country. He hoped thatthe establishment of Award, will add momentum to our efforts towards the overall development of women .

The Minister informed that the award covers multidisciplinary areas such as women’s health, self defense, sanitation, literacy, entrepreneurship and legal awareness. He said that the program will ensure the participation of women and enable them tohold higher positions in educational institutions.

Chairman of AICTE Prof. Anil D Sahasrabudhe in his address said, “To treat women with ‘equality and fairness’ in all spheres of lives, by the means of this initiative, all the stakeholders (especially the girl students) in AICTE approved institutions would get a unique opportunity to present a solution to the prevalent issues of gender discrimination, such as illiteracy, unemployment, economic and nutritional disparities, maternal mortality, human rights, etc. Also, if anyone has already made a successful effort towards making a mark in the society, in establishing women’s emancipation/ empowerment at large, she/ he can showcase their efforts/ contributions.”

The valedictory remarks and vote of thanks at Lilavati Award 2020 was proposed by Dr. Amit Kumar Srivastava, Director (Student Development Cell), AICTE. He concluded, “With the support and guidance of Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, we believe will achieve many milestones in the path of innovative education and women empowerment.”