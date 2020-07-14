Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurates, lays foundation stones of new economic corridor projects worth about Rs 20,000 crore in Haryana

The function was presided over by the Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal. Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Gen (Retd) V K Singh, Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Shri Dushyant Chautala, Union Ministers Rao Inderjit Singh, SKrishnapal Gurjar, Rattan Lal Kataria, NHAI Chairman S S Sandhu, senior officers of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and officers from Haryana State Government participated in the virtual function.

The projects inaugurated include the 35.45 km 4-lane Rohna/Hasangarh to Jhajjar section of NH 334B costing Rs 1183 crore, the 70 km 4-laning of Punjab-Haryana Border to Jind section of NH 71 costing Rs 857 crore, and the 85.36 km 2-lane with paved shoulders Jind-Karnal Highway on NH 709 costing Rs 200 crore.

Foundation stones were laid for projects including the 227 km 6-lane access controlled Greenfield expressway from Ismailpur to Narnaul on NH 152D in 8 packages costing Rs 8650 crore, the 46 km 4-lane Gurugram Pataudi-Rewari section of NH 352W costing Rs 1524 crore, the 14.4 km 4-lane Rewari Byepass costing Rs 928 crore, the 30.45 km 4-lane Rewari-Ateli Mandi section of NH 11 costing Rs 1057 crore, the 40.8 km 6-lane Narnaul Byepass on NH 148B, NH 11 and Narnaul to Ateli Mandi section of NH 11 costing Rs 1380 crore, the 40.6 km 4-lane Jind-Gohana (Pkg 1, Greenfield alignment) of NH 352A costing Rs 1207 crore, the 38.23 km 4-lane Gohana-Sonipat section of NH 352A costing Rs 1502 crore, and the 40.47 km 4-lane UP-Haryana Border to Roha on NH 334B costing Rs 1509 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, these projects will benefit people of Haryana in big way by providing smooth connectivity within the State, as well as to other States like Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The Minister also said that these important projects will decongest big cities reducing travel time. It will take about 2 hrs to reach Delhi Airport from Chandigarh against 4 hrs now. The projects will also save on time, fuels and cost, as also boost development in backward areas of the State.

The Minister also called upon Haryana CM to join in the efforts for developing industrial clusters including MSMEs, smart cities and smart villages as also to develop Khadi and Village industries alongside the express way projects particularly the new Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. He assured the Chief Minister of all assistances in this regard.

Haryana Chief Minister Shri Manohar Lal thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for honouring the State’s requests for roads.