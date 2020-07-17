Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Chairs key meeting on Chaardhaam All Weather Road Project

Union Minister for Environment, Forests & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting, and Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises Prakash Javadekar, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat, Union Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways Gen (Retd) V K Singh and the State’s Ministers of Environment & Forest, PWD among others participated in the meeting.

Union Secretaries of Road Transport & Highways, Environment and Forests, DG Roads (MoRTH), DG (BRO) and senior officers of the two Ministries, as well as from State Government, also attended.

Union Minister called for expeditious disposal of all pending issues and for completing land acquisition at the earliest. He emphasised that this project is of great national importance and should be handled from that perspective by all concerned. He requested CM Uttarakhand to personally review issues pending at the level of State Government especially those related to environment, land acquisition etc. and asked for strict monitoring and cautioned against deliberate delays.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Environment Minister stressed upon taking up of project implementation by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways based on the recommendations of High Powered Committee. The Environment Minister further assured to extend all required cooperation from the Ministry for an early completion of Projects.

The Chaardham Project proposes to connect Yamnotri, Gangotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath which host Chaardham Yatra in the State of Uttarakhand.

The all-weather Chaardham Road has in all 53 projects of 826 km length, involving an investment of Rs 12000 crore.