Union Minister Nitiin Gadkari to lay foundation stone and inaugurate 11 highway projects in UP

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will preside over the virtual function, to be attended by MoS-RTH Gen (Retd) V K Singh, Deputy Chief Minister of UP Keshav Prasad Maurya, Ministers from the State, several MPs, MLAs and senior officers from the Centre and the State.

These projects for inauguration and foundation laying carry a Road length of 363 kilometres, involving construction value of Rs 4281 crore. Paving the way for development of UP, these roads will enhance better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in and around the State. Movement of people and goods to and from the State of Uttar Pradesh will also improve substantially especially with the neighbouring States. Better roads lead to savings in time and fuel, as also lower emission of pollutants. Further these projects will decongest roads and the towns en-route, contributing to improved road experience.