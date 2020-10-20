Union Minister N S Tomar unveils preparation framework for Block & District development plans | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

This framework is a step-by-step guide for Block and District Panchayats to formulate plans and will assist planners, concerned stakeholders at appropriate level.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Tomar expressed hope that this framework will promote inclusive development at the block and district levels by focusing on locally available resources, local people’s aspirations and priority areas.

He said, the framework will serve as an important tool for all resource persons, stakeholders associated with decentralized planning in block and district panchayats and will play an important role in transforming rural India.

The 73rd amendment to the Constitution of India formalized the three-tier Panchayati Raj system, Gram Panchayat at village level, intermediate Panchayat at Block, taluka level and District Panchayat at district level.

The grants of the 15th Finance Commission are also being distributed to Intermediate and District Panchayats from 2020-21.