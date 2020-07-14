Union Minister Kiren Rijiju calls upon States to create awareness about Atmanirbhar Bharat through NYKS, NSS volunteers

The meeting was the first part of the two-day conference where all States and UTs will share the roadmap forward for resumption of sports post Covid 19 as well as of engaging more volunteers of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and National Service Scheme (NSS) to promote various schemes at the State-level.

Discussing the points included in the concise agenda, representatives of large number of States lauded the steps taken by the Ministry to promote grassroot- level sport as well as Olympic-level training in all the States. The setting up of one Khelo India State Centre Excellence (KISCE) in each State and following the One State One Sport policy found favour with States, as Ministers and officials showed keen interest in adopting one sport in which the State has traditionally been strong.

The representatives of the States said that setting up of 1000 Khelo India Centres in all districts across the country will help to not just tap into local talent, but also create a culture of sport in the country. Several States shared their own success stories in promoting grassroot-level sport.

The Union Minister further stated that the participation of States in activities related to the Fit India Movement have been encouraging, with more than 2.5 lakh schools across India enrolling to become Fit India Schools.