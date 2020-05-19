Union Minister Jitendra Singh lauds Army for COVID related assistance to Northeast and J&K

The Minister appreciated the Armed Forces Medical Services for responding to step in at the early stage of pandemic, to supplement the diagnostic and treatment facilities in the initial phase of preparedness.

In the context of Northeast, Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services, Lt General Anup Banerji briefed the Minister about the latest developments and current status. He disclosed that while in Arunachal Pradesh, Military Hospital Tenga had 80 designated beds for COVID and two ICU beds, Military Hospital at Likabali has 82 designated beds for COVID and 2 ICU beds.

Similarly, at Jorhat in Assam 110 beds and Shillong in Meghalaya 247 designated COVID beds have made available by Armed Forces Medical Services.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh appreciated the proactive support in the initial stages of COVID pandemic which had also contributed in reducing the disease burden.