Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said Corona took India back to its original ethos

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Dr Jitendra Singh today said that Corona has enabled us to go back to our original Indian ethos and practices like hand wash and Namaste have come into vogue with greater vigour. He said, Covid has awakened us all on the importance of healthcare as a national priority and also made the world aware of the virtues of social distancing hygiene, cleanliness, yoga, Ayurveda and traditional medicine, etc. Now they have come to trust this much more than earlier on and there is a renewed interest in yoga, Ayurveda etc. which have always been thrust areas for PM Narendra Modi. He was addressing a session with Sadhguru on “Inner Engineering-Technologies for Well Being” at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA).

During the lockdown period particularly, Dr Jitendra Singh observed, many people resorted to Yoga not only to seek a betterment in their immunity status, but also to get over the pangs of loneliness and anxiety. He said, one of the fall-outs of the post-COVID era would be that even after the Corona virus is gone, those who have become habitual of Yoga during the lockdown period, will most likely continue to practise it for the rest of their lives, thus turning it into a lifetime blessing.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the ultimate aim of Good Governance is to bring ease of living for the common citizen and strongly supported Sadhguru for saying that happy and joyful administrators will spread happiness in every sphere of life.

Sadhguru in his address said that India had always been a land of seekers with no rigid belief system. It never had a culture of conquest, but it was always a land of enquiry and added that we must maintain this ethos for our Republic to thrive on.

Sadhgurusaid that Corona virus demands a conscious responsible behaviour and this teaching is all the more relevant for leaders and administrators for delivering greater good to common man.

Justice M.N.Bhandari of Allahabad High Court, Vice President of IIPA ShekharDutt, Director, IIPA, S.N.Tripathi,Surabhi Pandey, Amitabh Ranjan, Navaljit Kapoorand other senior officials and faculty of IIPA took part in the event.

