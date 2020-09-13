Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh lays foundation stone online of Arun Jaitley Memorial Sports Complex

During the e-inauguration, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said that Arun Jaitley Memorial Sports Complex at Hiranagar would be first of its kind in the Northern Region, will be among the best sports complexes’ all over India and will fulfill the much cherished dream of having a multipurpose sports complex in Jammu.

Paying rich tributes to the Late Finance Minister of India, Arun Jaitley by calling him his mentor, a philosopher and a guide, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said that a promise has been fulfilled of having a multipurpose sports complex at Hiranagar, Jammu which was actually the brainchild of late Arun Jaitley and once completed, will be able to organize national and international sports events



Speaking during the inauguration, Union Minister of State, Development of North Eastern Region expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and towards Sports Ministry for giving go-ahead to this project despite a ban on the sanction of new projects due to the current Covid19 pandemic.

The Minister further said that this state-of-the-art multipurpose sports complex will be completed in a time bound manner, consultants with expertise will be engaged for its construction and there will be no compromise in quality during its construction as Prevention of corruption Act is now applicable to the UT of J&K.

Giving an insight into the various developments that took place during the last one year after the abrogation of Article 370, the Minister said that UTs J&K and Ladakh have seen a new dawn of development in every sector be that education, health etc with the long pending demands of the people being fulfilled every day.

Speaking during the inauguration, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rejiju congratulated the people of Jammu especially the people of Hiranagar for its inauguration and said that this dream project was relentlessly pursued by Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh who wanted J&K to be part of an all round development in every sphere that is taking place in rest of the country.

Union Sports Minister further said that the sports activities are being promoted at each and every level in the UT of J&K to nurture the best talents from the UT. Mentioning about the success of Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg this year, the Minister informed that a world class ‘Winter Sports Academy’ will be built in Gulmarg and other long pending sports projects in the UT will be taken care of and will be completed in due course.

The Lt. Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha who was also present during the inauguration said that with the construction Arun Jaitley Memorial Sports Complex at Jammu, the sports activities in the region will be promoted and this will be a stepping stone for the youth to compete at national and international events.

By- Tapas Bhattacharya​