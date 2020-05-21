Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh discusses steps to expedite the Corona sample testing procedure in Jammu & Kashmir

In an over one and half hour long meeting with senior officers of Jammu & Kashmir Health Department as well as Heads and faculty members of Government Medical Colleges and SKIMS, Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised the need to respond to the popular demand to make the Corona sample testing more time bound and to reassure the people offering their samples that they would not be subject to any unwarranted delay or inconvenience.

He also appealed to the general public to be more forthright and accurate in entering their details like name, mobile number etc while filling up the form so that their report did not get delayed on account of mismatched information.

Through a power point presentation, Financial commissioner (Health) Atal Dulloo briefed the Minister about the current status of a number of tests being carried in each of the designated testing centres and the projected increase in the number of tests in the days to come. He said that having begun with about 100 samples per day, the number of samples has now gone to several thousand per day.

Atal Dulloo further informed that with the introduction of ICMR App since yesterday, it may be possible to maintain the time limit of around three days for the sample test report to be received.

He also expressed satisfaction that with the centre’s active support, now there is no shortage of PPE kits and N-95 face masks or sanitisers.