Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh advises DARPG to expedite ‘Work From Home’ guidelines in wake of COVID-19

The Minister advised that necessary consultations with Line Ministries and Departments in this regard may be completed on a priority basis.

Union Minister said that timely issue of the guidelines would benefit employees of the Central Secretariat in adhering to the Prime Minister’s call for “Do Gaz Doori” and social distancing.

The Ministry said that DARPG said one lakh public grievances pertaining to COVID-19 cases were redressed in the period from 30th March to 9th of June. The Ministry said, to ensure quality of grievance redressal, the DARPG will launch the Feedback Call Centres in 11 languages covering all the States from 15th of this month.

The Feedback Call Centres would conduct a quality check on every public grievance that has been shown as redressed on COVID-19 National Monitoring Dashboard over a period of one month.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday will address the e-Office workshop for North East States with the objective to create digital State Secretariats in North Eastern States of the country.

On Wednesday, the Union Minister held a preparatory meeting in the run-up to the workshop which will be conducted as a webinar.