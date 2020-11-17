Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurates curtain raiser of IISF-2020 Virtual Event

The Minister also released an e-brochure of this mega-event, on the occasion. IISF is an annual event organized jointly by DST, DBT, MoEF, MoHWF and CSIR from the Government of India and VijnanaBharati (VIBHA).

The website of IISF-2020 was also launched during the event. All the activities and registration of the participants will be done through this website. Detailed information is available on IISF website- www.scienceindiafest.org

Addressing the gathering, Dr Harsh Vardhan announced that the theme for this year’s festival is ‘Science for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Global Welfare’. He informed that “This year, IISF begins on 22 December 2020, the birthday of Srinivas Ramanujan, the world-renowned Indian mathematician and culminates on 25 December 2020, the birthday of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee”.

Dr Harsh Vardhan also informed that the number of events of IISF 2020 has increased from 28 to 40, which covers many more important facets addressing the role of STI in addressing newer challenges the world is facing. The Minister expressed the hope that “Pre-existing events will grow richer in content and the new events will make the festival more holistic”.

Launched in 2015 the event has become a much-awaited annual event that celebrates the achievements of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) and demonstrates how science can be the fulcrum of the country’s progress. IISF 2020 expects to cater to a gathering of approximately one-lakh participants from India and abroad. A total of 40 events have been planned on different aspects of science and technology to highlight the role of Indian Science in elevating the society and fighting the ongoing pandemic. Some new themes have been added this year viz., History of Indian Science, Philosophy and Science, Agritech, Clean Air, Energy, Waste & Sanitation, Biodiversity, Science Diplomacy etc.

In his welcome remarks, Dr. Shekhar C. Mande, DG-CSIR and Secretary-DSIR, highlighted the importance of the upcoming event amid COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting that IISF has emerged as a major platform for taking science to society.

Dr. Ashutosh Sharma Secretary DST, Dr. Rajeevan, Secretary MOES, and Dr. Renu Swarup, Secretary DBT were present for the curtain raiser for IISF-2020.

List of events at IISF 2020

1. Agriculture Conclave and Expo

2. Agritech

3. Assistive Technologies Conclave for Divyangjan

4. Biodiversity

5. Clean Air

6. Energy

7. Engineering Model Competition Meet & Expo

8. Face-to-Face with New Frontiers in Science

9. Games and Toys

10. Global Indian Scientists & Technocrats Meet

11. Guinness World Records

12. Habitat (Urban & Rural)

13. Health Research Conclave (HRC)

14. History of Indian Science

15. Industry Academia Conclave

16. International Science Film Festival of India (ISFFI)

17. International Science Literature Festival – “VIGYANIKA”

18. Mega Science, Technology & Industry Expo

19. National Science Teachers Congress (NSTC)

20. National Social Organizations & Institutions Meet

21. National Start-up Conclave

22. Nav Bharat Nirman – Building of the New India

23. New Age Technology Show

24. North-East Students’ Conclave

25. Outreach Programme& Satellite Communication Event

26. Overseas Ministers & Diplomats Conclave

27. Philosophy and Science

28. Science & Performing Arts

29. Science & Technology Media Conclave

30. Science Diplomacy

31. Science Education in India

32. State S&T Ministers Conclave (SSTMC)

33. Students Science Village (SSV)

34. Traditional Crafts and Artisan Meet & Expo

35. VigyanYatra

36. Waste &Sanitation

37. Water

38. Wellness Conclave

39. Women Scientists & Entrepreneurs Conclave

40. Young Scientists Conference (YSC)