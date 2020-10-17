Union Labour Ministry denies reports in a section of media appearing under the caption "Government Employees set to get more DA" | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Union Ministry of Labour & Employment has denied reports appearing in a section of Media under the caption “Govt. employees set to get more DA” published on 16-10-2020 In this regard it may be stated that Union Ministry of Labour & Employment has denied the report saying that it has never said that the new index would lead to a hike in salaries of industrial workers and Govt. employees. Following is the clarification of the Ministry :

“While it is a fact that Labour Bureau, an attached office of Ministry of Labour and Employment is going to release new series of Consumer Price Index for Industrial workers (CPI-IW) with 2016 as base year on 21st October, 2020. This index is used for revision of dearness allowance payable to Govt. employees and workers in the organized sector. However, the Labour ministry has never said that the new index would lead to a hike in salaries of industrial workers and Govt. employees. It will depend on the behaviour of new series which is too early to predict at this stage.”