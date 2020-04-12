Sunday , April 12 2020
Union HRD Minister launches a web-portal YUKTI in New Delhi

Union HRD Minister launches a web-portal YUKTI in New Delhi

It is a unique portal with a dashboard to monitor and record the efforts and initiatives of MHRD. 

The portal will cover various initiatives and efforts of the institutions in academics, research especially related to COVID-19, social initiatives by institutions and the measures taken for the betterment of the well-being of the students.

The portal will cover both qualitative and quantitative parameters for effective delivery of services to the academic community at large.

The portal will also allow various institutions to share their strategies for various challenges which are there because of the unprecedented situation of COVID-19 and other future initiatives.

The HRD Minister says that this portal will give inputs for better planning and will enable Ministry of HRD to monitor effectively its activities for coming six months.

