Union Home Ministry declares nine individuals as designated terrorists under provisions of UAPA Act

India on Wednesday declared nine Khalistani terrorists in designated terror list under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention, UAPA Act. “Reinforcing the commitment to strengthening national security and Modi Government’s policy of zero tolerance to terrorism, Union Home Ministry under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah today declared nine individuals as designated terrorists under provisions of UAPA Act,” said an official release.

“These individuals are involved in various acts of terrorism from across the border and from foreign soil. They have been relentless in their nefarious efforts of destabilizing the country, by trying to revive militancy in Punjab through their anti-national activities and through their support to and involvement in the Khalistan Movement,” added the release.

The terrorists are

1. Wadhawa Singh Babbar: Pakistan based Chief of terrorist organization, “Babbar Khalsa International”.

2. Lakhbir Singh: Pakistan based Chief of terrorist organization, “International Sikh Youth Federation”.

3. Ranjeet Singh: Pakistan based Chief of terrorist organization, “Khalistan Zindabad Force”.

4. Paramjit Singh: Pakistan based Chief of terrorist organization “Khalistan Commando Force”.

5. Bhupinder Singh Bhinda: Germany based key member of terrorist organization, “Khalistan Zindabad Force”.

6. Gurmeet Singh Bagga: Germany based key member of terrorist organisation, “Khalistan Zindabad Force”.

7. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun: USA based key member of Unlawful Association, “Sikh for Justice”.

8. Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Canada based Chief of “Khalistan Tiger Force”.

9. Paramjit Singh: United Kingdom-based Chief of terrorist organization, “Babbar Khalsa International”.