Union Home Ministry asks states to ensure free movement of trucks to maintain supplies

In a letter to State Chief Secretaries, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the local authorities must not insist on separate passes at inter-state borders across the country.

Referring to reports that at inter-state borders in different parts of the country, the movement of trucks is not allowed freely and local authorities insist on separate passes, Mr Bhalla while citing earlier orders, reiterated that it is not required.

He said this is essential to maintain supply chain of goods and services intact in the country during the lockdown.

The Home Secretary asked states and UTs to ensure that district authorities and field agencies are informed about it so that ambiguity in this regard can be cleared.