Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah said demise of former President, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee is saddening for the entire country

Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah has said, “It is a matter of sadness and shock that Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji is not amidst us today.”

In his condolence message, Shri Amit Shah said, “For decades, Pranab da had been working true to his name in the horizon of Indian polity. He worked relentlessly to strengthen the nation. His immense contributions will never be forgotten”.

The Union Home Minister said, “As a Parliamentarian his speeches have given the nation an enriching debate, a new direction and a different point of view. Pranab da had mastered the art of keeping everyone together. When in government, he always worked with the opposition and while in opposition, he never shied away from playing the role of a constructive opposition. Whether he would frame the policy or strongly criticize its formulation, every occasion is testimony to Pranab Da’s acumen.”

“During his long and distinguished career, Pranab da left an indelible mark on many ministries including Finance, External Affairs, Defense and Commerce. Having made such a long unblemished contribution to public life, without committing even a single mistake, is itself perhaps a great achievement of Pranab Da,” said Shri Amit Shah.

Shri Amit Shah said, “By choosing Congress party as his medium of service, he made contributed invaluably to make Indian polity strong and take it in the right direction. I believe his contributions will be inspiring to all the youth aspiring for a political career.”

The Union Home Minister also said, that “When Pranab Da became the President of India, he left no stone unturned to uphold the dignity of the highest office of the land. Letting open the gates of Rashtrapati Bhawan to the common public is no mean feat. He brought prestige and great respect to the country with his practical nature, scholarly insight, knowledge of history, diplomacy and international affairs.

“Today Pranab Da is not amongst us; this will be an irreparable loss to all the citizens of the country and those are who working in public life. I believe, all aspiring politicians should minutely study Pranab Da’s life to learn how one can contribute to nation building by remaining non-controversial. May God give peace to his soul and his family the strength to bear this loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti”