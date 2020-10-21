Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has said that the safety and healthy life of Indians has been the top priority of the Modi government | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has said that the safety and healthy life of Indians has been the top priority of the Modi government

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the safety and healthy life of Indians has been the top priority of the Modi government. In his tweets after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, Shah said “the Modi government considers that its ultimate duty is to save the lives of the citizens in this battle against the Corona virus. While addressing the Nation today, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated this resolve”.

Union Home Minister also said that “I request everyone to follow the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji’s appeal ‘not to let their guard down, till a vaccine is developed’ as a guiding motto and keep their family safe”. He said “only a united and determined India can overcome this pandemic”.