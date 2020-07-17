Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has expressed his condolences on the sad demise of highly revered Saint Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj ji

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has expressed his condolences on the demise of the highly revered Saint,Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj ji who blessed and enlightened millions of lives.

The Union Home Minister, in a tweet, said his divine teachings and selfless contribution towards the welfare of society has no parallels.

Shri Amit Shah added that Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharajji’s life was full of values and wisdom and he selflessly devoted himself to the greater cause of humanity.

The Union Home Minister further said that the revered Saint’s passing away is an irreparable loss and he prays for his noble soul to rest in peace and give strength to his followers all across the globe.

Acharya Swamishree Purushottampriyadasji Maharaj was the spiritual leader of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan. He was the fifth heir in the lineage of ascetic Acharyas. He was presently the incumbent Acharya of Shree SwaminarayanGadi.