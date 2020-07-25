Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah distributed 100 electric potter wheels under KVIC’s Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana

Seeking to empower and associate the marginalized potters’ community with India’s quest to become “Aatmanirbhar”, the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah distributed 100 electric potter wheels to 100 trained artisans under the Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). Shri Amit Shah distributed the electric potter wheels in his Parliamentary constituency (Gandhinagar Lok Sabha) via Video Conference from New Delhi.

Lauding the Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana, the Home Minister said the initiative would go a long way in strengthening the marginalized potters’ community by incorporating technology to improve productivity while also reviving the traditional art of pottery. He also interacted with five potters who have been trained by KVIC in pottery making and provided with electric potter wheels and other equipment for their future endeavours.

“I am glad to see the change that has been ushered in the lives of our potters. Modi government at the Centre is always concerned for better livelihood of the Prajapati community. The distribution of electric chaak is a gift from our Prime Minister to the people of Gujarat. This will make their lives easierand also increase their production capacity” Shri Amit Shah said.

“Strengthening the traditional art of the country is the dream of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and everyone should contribute with their skill-sets to make India Aatmanirbhar. The Modi Government has already undertaken exemplary initiatives towards this end. The KVIC’s Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana is a significant step in this direction,” he added.

The Home Minister assured the potters that arrangements will be provided for selling of their products, including tie-up with the Railways and proper marketing channels. Shri Amit Shah appreciated the efforts of KVIC in providing sustainable employment opportunities to the weaker sections through its schemes. “Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana is one such step towards making the potters’ community “Aatmanirbhar”. I am hopeful that KVIC will continue to work for the benefit of marginalized sections,” he added.

In Gandhinagar district, KVIC has trained 100 potters from 14 villages and distributed 100 electric potter wheels and 10 blunger machines. The average income of potters under the Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana has gone up from nearly Rs 3,000 per month to nearly Rs 12,000 per month.