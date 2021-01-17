Union Home Minister Amit Shah lays the foundation stone of 97th Battalion of Rapid Action Force at Bhadravathi in Karnataka

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of 97th Battalion of Rapid Action Force (RAF) at Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district of Karnataka. On this occasion Union Minister of Coal & Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Deputy Chief Ministers Govind Karajol and Dr. Ashwath Narayan, Home Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, CRPF Director General Dr. AP Maheshwari including senior Central and State Government Officers were present.

The Union Home Minister said that this Battalion will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the people for peacekeeping throughout Southern India and within the region up to Goa. Amit Shah informed that the Karnataka Government has allotted about 50 acres of land for its construction to be undertaken at a cost of about Rupees 230 crores. The administration block, residential lines, hospital, Central School as well as Sports Stadium will be constructed here. Shah said that today with the foundation stone of the 97th Battalion, a new chapter has been added in the history of the RAF.

Amit Shah said that this day is also very important from another point of view as the fight against Corona for almost a year has come to a turning point. Across the world the Governments fought against Corona but here in India, 130 crore people along with the Chief Ministers of all the States led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have emerged victorious in the fight against Corona. Shah said that we have succeeded as Modi ji has fought against Corona by keeping everyone together.

Amit Shah said that it is a matter of joy for all of us Indians today that we have succeeded in taking the fight against Corona to the final stage with two vaccines made in our own country. This morning Modi ji started the vaccination programme in a virtual way. Shah said that people are being vaccinated today at more than 3,000 centers throughout the country and this pace will multiply five-fold from tomorrow.

Amit Shah said that whether it is the fight against Naxalism or LWE, everywhere the CRPF jawan is standing in the first line of duty for the security of the country. Today, a workforce of more than three lakh personnel in more than 250 battalions is ever ready to protect the country’s borders, provide internal security and boost the morale of the people of the country. Amit Shah said that in order to change the perspective about Security Forces in the eyes of the public today, the National Police Memorial has been constructed by Narendra Modi in which the memories of the martyrs have been preserved. Shah also said that Modi ji has allocated an amount of Rs. 800 crores for Police Modernization. The Government of India takes good care for the welfare of the families of martyred CRPF jawans and they are given a handsome lump sum amount. Amit Shah also said that security forces have also set an example in environment protection by planting more than 1.5 crore trees. And if any plant fails to grow, there is arrangement for its replacement. I congratulate them for their efforts. I believe that the seed sown by our jawans today will bloom into a full grown tree in five years and will serve the cause of country’s environment.

The Union Home Minister said that under the leadership of Modi ji, the National Forensic Science and National Defense Universities have been established to strengthen security and there should be initiative to set up affiliated colleges in Karnataka.

Amit Shah said that the frontline security personnel and the state policemen along with a lot of workers engaged in transportation sector besides sanitation workers have made a huge contribution in the fight against Corona without caring about their own life, hence it is their right to be vaccinated first. But some people look at it with skewed vision and are trying to spread misconceptions. Shah said that the first right of vaccination is for those who have served in the frontline during the time of the Corona virus and have made a huge contribution in registering this achievement. Karnataka has received around 14 lakh vaccines and I am confident that all 90,000 policemen and all health workers of Karnataka will be vaccinated soon.

Amit Shah said that under Modi ji’s slogan of ‘Vocal for Local’, only indigenous items will be sourced by the Central Police Welfare Stores henceforth, which will fulfill the resolve of Self-Reliant India. If 130 crore Indians will use ‘Made in India’ goods, then nothing can stop us from achieving the goal of a $5 trillion economy.

Amit Shah said that the Rapid Action Force is a specialized force of the CRPF to maintain public order and handle riots situation. The RAF is a neutral professional force that boasts of Zero Response Time to reach crisis points. The RAF reaches out promptly to provide security to the weaker sections of society and its motto of ‘serving humanity with perfect policing’ is an ideal for the victims.

