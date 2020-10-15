Union Home Minister, Amit Shah Expressed his Gratitude to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Two Cabinet Decisions

Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah in a series of tweets expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on two Cabinet decisions taken today.

Shri Amit Shah said the special package of Rs. 520crore under the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Rashtriya Ajeevika Mission for Jammu & Kashmirand Ladakh will give a huge boost to the economy and empower over 10lakh women in rural areas by giving them livelihood and making them self-reliant.

The Union Home Minister said the STARS project is“A landmark day in the Indian education sector! The Modi cabinet has approved the implementation of the ‘Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) project’ worth Rs. 5,718 crore. Aligned with the objectives of NEP, it will focus on Quality Based Learning Outcomes.

Shri Amit Shad added that “Breaking the orthodox barriers, Prime Minister Modi’s government’s STARS project will be based on learning with understanding. It will help in improving the quality of education by providing capacity building exercises for the teachers and focusing on monitoring of the school education system.”