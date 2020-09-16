Union HM Amit Shah expresses gratitude to the PM Modi on inauguration and foundation stone laying of seven urban infrastructure projects worth Rs. 541 crores in Bihar

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on the inauguration and foundation stone laying of urban infrastructure projects worth Rs. 541 crores in Bihar.

Union Home Minister, in a tweet, said, “Since 2014, Modi government is dedicatedly working towards the welfare of the people of Bihar and development of the state. I express my gratitude toPrime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on the inauguration and foundation stone laying of seven urban infrastructure projects worth Rs. 541 crores in Bihar related to Water Supply, Sewerage Treatment and River Front Development.”

Shri Amit Shah said, “These developmental projects of Modi Government will provide the citizens with clean drinking water and better sewerage facilities, which will bring a major improvement in the basic infrastructure in Bihar.Muzaffarpur River Front will provide a huge boost & strengthen the tourism sector and environment, it will also will also create job opportunities for the people.”

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of seven key urban infrastructure projects in Bihar via video conferencing. Of these, four projects are related to water supply, two arerelated tosewerage treatment and one for riverfront development. The implementation of all these projects has been undertaken by BUIDCO under the Urban Development and Housing Department of Bihar. Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Nitish Kumar was present on the occasion.