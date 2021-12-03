Union Health Ministry reviews status and progress under “Har Ghar Dastak” campaign with States/UTs

The ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ nation-wide COVID-19 vaccination campaign has resulted in a hike of 5.9% in the 1st dose coverage (till 30th Nov), and an appreciable jump of 11.7% in 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccination coverage during the campaign. This was stated by Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary as he reviewed the status and progress under “Har GharDastak” campaign with Health Secretaries and NHM MDs of States and UTs, through video conference (VC), today.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign ‘Har GharDastak’, launched on 3rd November 2021, aims at awareness, mobilization and vaccination of all eligible beneficiaries with 1st dose and all due beneficiaries with 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccines through House-to-House visits in all States/UTs.

Union Health Secretary appreciated the performance and achievement of all States and UTs during this campaign. It was highlighted that although the vaccination campaign has increased the pace of vaccination, it is important to note that around 12 Cr beneficiaries are still due for 2nd dose nationally.

The graphs below show the progress of ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ Campaign for first and second dose of COVID-19 Vaccine.

