Union Health Minister visits Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi

While interacting with the media, the health minister said screening of passengers are underway in a proper way and all other works are going on smoothly.

The Health Minister has been holding regular meetings with a specially constituted group of ministers and Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary P K Mishra to tackle the outbreak.

He also held a meeting on Thursday to take stock of the situation.The Health Minister also delivered statements in both houses of Parliament on the current status of coronavirus in the country and the measures being taken to contain it from spreading further.

He informed that medical screening is being carried out of all passengers coming to India from abroad.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is himself monitoring India’s preparedness and the government has taken extensive steps to stop the disease from coming into the country.

By evening the number of confirmed cases rose to 31.The health Minister informed that The govt has expanded screening facilities at all airports, seaports & border crossings.

– Additional arrangements have also been made for the treatment of infected cases in all states

– 6 lakh 11 thousands 167 passengers on board 6,241 flights have been screened till now

– Specialized teams of doctors have been stationed at every airport

– Screening is also being carried out at 12 large & 65 small seaports

– 16,076 passengers have been screened at different seaports till the 4th of march

– 11 lakh 20 thousand 529 people have also been screened at border check posts

– The Indian govt is also in touch with the Iranian govt to bring back Indians stuck in the coronavirus hit West Asian country

