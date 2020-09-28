Union Health Minister to launch ICMR COVID-19 Vaccine portal on Monday

In the first stage, the ICMR vaccine portal will reflect the information on COVID-19 vaccine in India. However, with time, the web portal will be strengthened with data available for all the vaccines used to prevent various diseases.

It may be noted that three COVID vaccine candidates are in India which are in different phases of the clinical study.

The first is–inactivated virus vaccine, which is the ‘Bharat Biotech Vaccine’, being developed in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Similarly, the second is a ‘DNA vaccine’ of pharma giant called Zydus Cadila.

The third is a ‘Recombinant Oxford University vaccine’ manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) got approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct phase 2 and phase 3 clinical study in the country.

According to the scientist, the ICMR vaccine portal will have sections like-COVID-19 vaccine, India’s initiative, International Symposium and FAQ for the general public (which would be presented in regional language).

The vaccine portal will also fetch the information related to COVID-19 vaccine from the World Health Organisation (WHO) as available on their website.