Union Health Minister to hold review meeting of COVID-19 status in Delhi

Dr. Vardha will interact with LG-Dlehi, Delhi Health Minister, MCD Commissioners, DMs and DCPs of all districts of Delhi and Central/State and District surveillance officers and Heads of Government Hospitals through video conferencing.

Earlier in the day, the minister through video conferencing interacted with Autonomous Institutes & PSUs under the Department of Biotechnology.