Union Health Minister launches Vaccine portal for COVID-19

Portal will disseminate vaccine related information regarding Indian efforts towards vaccine development against COVID-19. Currently 3 vaccines are undergoing clinical trials in India for COVID-19.

The Health Minister also launched the ICMR history timeline depicting 108 year journey of the Council which displays key milestones and captures policy and program interventions by ICMR. Minister also released a NIN History Book on its 100 year Journey. The Minister also launched Real Time data collection Program “Mapping of Nutrition and Health Status’ which will collect data on dietary intake through crowd sourcing approach.

In addition, a first of its kind ICMR-NIN web portal also has been developed to collect data which will be useful in the present complicated by COVID-19 pandemic. Health Minister also released Report ‘What India Eats’ to know the main dietary patterns in India which is important for nutrition and health policy makers to understand distributions in diets within populations.

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi launched a National Clinical Registry for COVID-19. The registry will aim at collecting good quality real time clinical data to inform evidence-based clinical practice, research, formulating guidelines and policy.

Indian Council of Medical Research, has also initiated to provide Stroke treatment through state of the art Mobile Stroke Unit in Tezpur and Dibrugarh area of Assam.

The stroke care unit was inaugurated by Union Health and family welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan in presence of Dr. Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR and other senior officials on Monday through video conferencing.

By: Tapas Bhattacharya