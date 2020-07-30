Union Health Minister launches Compendium on ‘CSIR Technologies for COVID-19 Mitigation

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said the country is effectively dealing with the Covid-19 situation and progressive increase in recovery rate and reduction in mortality rate is an example of this success.

While launching the Compendium on ‘CSIR Technologies for COVID-19 Mitigation, the Minister said, the country has been successfully fighting a war with Covid-19 pandemic since the last 6 months. He said, the recovery rate has crossed the 64 per cent mark whereas the mortality rate is now 2.2 per cent in the country.

The Minister said, more than 13 hundred laboratories are conducting Covid-19 tests across the country. He said, more than 13 to 14 thousand dedicated Covid health centres have been set up in the country and more than 14 lakh beds have been arranged to fight this pandemic.

He said, India is one of the five countries in the world which have successfully isolated the coronavirus.

Appreciating the role of scientists in developing the technology to counter Covid-19 in a short span, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, more than 100 technologies have been developed in the country and these technologies were transferred to various industries to benefit the people.