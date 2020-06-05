Union Environment Minister launches Urban Forest Programme on World Environment Day

World Environment Day is the biggest annual event in the world by the United Nations to mark the awareness about the environment amongst people.

The main aim is to raise awareness to protect nature and look at various environmental issues. The theme for this year ‘s Environment day is Biodiversity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to collectively ensure that the flora and fauna thrives on mother Earth.

He reiterated the pledge to preserve nature’s rich biodiversity. In his latest Mann Ki Baat last Sunday, the Prime Minister said, that every Indian should contribute to nature by planting atleast one tree to bring positive change in the environment.

Speaking in a virtual celebration hosted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar the Environment, Forest and Climate Change minister said, despite all constraints, the country has managed to preserve around 8 per cent of the world’s biodiversity through its rich culture of worshipping and nurturing every aspect of mother nature.

He said , the country believes in the principle of Prithvi Rakshti Rakshatah , which means Mother Nature protects those who protect her.

Prakash Javadekar emphasised on the need to promote Urban Forests, Nagar Van initiative through active public participation. In the initial phase, under this program, forests will be developed in 200 corporations and cities in the country.

The Environment Minister highlighted the success of Wajre Urban forest in the city of Pune, Maharashtra which has been developed on a 40 acre degraded land area.

The virtual celebration by the Environment Ministry was also attended by Union Minister of state for Environment , Babul Supriyo, Maharashtra State Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod and senior officials from the ministry and the United Nations Environment Programme.