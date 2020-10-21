Union Education Minister virtually inauguratesthe newly built Diamond Jubilee Lecture Hall Complex of NIT Jamshedpur | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ virtually inaugurated the newly built Diamond Jubilee Lecture Hall Complex of National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur today. Prof. Karunesh Kumar Shukla, Director, National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur and senior officials of the Ministry were present on the occasion. Prof. Karunesh Kumar Shukla gave his welcome speech to all the dignitaries’ presence over the dais as well as those connected through online mode.

While addressing the participants Pokhriyal said that India in future will become leader in educational field and students from different countries would come to India for higher education like in the past era of Nalanda & Takshshila Universities. He wished that the students of CFTIs should endeavor to become entrepreneurs and generate employment thus leading to multifold development in resources for the nation. The Minister mentioned the contribution of several of alumni of the Institute who contributed in the development of the nation many ways and emphasized that these widespread alumni should be contacted and their knowledge, expertise and experience may be utilized for development of the Institute.

The Minister highlighted that Institute has adopted several local villages under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan. He also expressed his desire to visit the same during post-COVID situation. He said the Institute has improved its NIRF rankings within such a short time under the able leadership of Prof. K. K. Shukla. He particularly mentined the research initiatives of the Faculty of the Deptt of Mathematics regarding his COVID- related joint project with the Ajman University, UAE.

The Minister expressed his happiness over the presence of state-of-the-art facilities in the Lecture Hall Complex like Ultra HD Projectors, Virtual Class Rooms, Smart Class Rooms, facilities for differently-abled students, proposed Griha rating, use of energy saving LED and Electrical fixtures etc. He was also very positive about the future role this complex would help the NIT Jamshedpur in fulfilling the objectives of the New Education Policy 2020, particularly in the area of Digital Education and Inclusive Education.

The inaugural ceremony ended with a Vote of Thanks from the incumbent Registrar, Prof. A. K. Choudhary.