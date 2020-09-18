Union Education Minister virtually confers Second Utkrisht Sansthan Vishwakarma Award on Vishwakarma Divas Celebration

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ virtually confers SecondUtkrishtSansthanVishwakarma Award in 14 categories to the Institutions under AICTE on Vishwakarma Divas Celebration. The Utkrisht SansthanVishwakarma Award is being organized by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) since 2019, which aims to motivate, recognize and honor the AICTE approved institutions to raise their performance in the specific domain leading to significant contribution for the growth and development of the society.

India is facing an extraordinary challenge to protect citizens from the rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic all around the globe, ShriPokhriyal said. Since the technical education community in the country is well-capable of serving the community by utilizing its vast knowledge and ample resources. Therefore, in order to motivate and honor technical institutions, AICTE under its UtkrishtSansthanVishwakarma Award (USVA) 2020 has proposed the theme of the year as “INDIA FIGHTS CORONA”, he added.

The Minister informed that Institutions who have initiated steps to ensure that the spread of coronavirus is slowed down and have helped their society by providing their helping hand in fighting COVID-19, have sent their nominations. He further informed that more than 900 institutions were registered for the award this year. 535 applications were considered for the first round of evaluation. These applications were scrutinized by a Committee of experts nominated for the purpose of evaluation, who shortlisted 103 institutions under 14 categories for the next round of evaluation conducted at Regional Offices. Out of 103 institutions, 34 were selected for the awards.

The Minister congratulated the 34 institutions awarded with the Vishwakarma Award, who provided their services and support to the society and government in this difficult time. The Minister greeted the participants on the occasion of VishwakarmaJayanti and wished them success in their future endeavours.

The categories for Award are:

Awareness programs conducted for nearby locality Counseling / Tele Support Provided Material/Product – Manufactured/Developed (e.g. Mask, sanitizer, ventilator, etc.) Materials/Product Distributed (e.g. Mask, sanitizer, soaps, food, clothes, medicine, study material, etc.) Maintenance of Public Assets (Building /Equipment) How innovatively you are conducting classes for students of your institution during lockdown period Online Teaching Learning Program provided for nearby College/ School Students Institutional Infrastructure/facility provided to authorities to combat COVID-19 Details of other support provided (visits, service, help extended to migrants, etc.) Financial Contribution provided by your institution/ faculties/ students towards the relief fund Helping Authorities in implementing their projects/schemes/initiatives against spread and prevention of COVID-19 Any other contribution against COVID-19 Post COVID-19 redevelopment/ rehabilitation plan Overall Impact

In addition to UtkrishthaSansthanVishwakarma Awards, AICTE conducts AICTE ChhatraVishwakarma Awards since 2017 for promoting innovative spirit and scientific temperament for holistic development of society through the stake holders of its approved institutes. By means of this competition, the innovations and achievements of individuals are recognized and applauded.