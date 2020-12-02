Union Education Minister virtually addresses the students at 8th convocation of Hemvati Nandan Garhwal University

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ virtually addressed the students at 8th convocation of Hemvati Nandan Garhwal University as the Chief Guest of the ceremony today. Dr. Yogendra Narayan, Chancellor of the University chaired the function while Professor D.P. Singh, Chairman of the University Commission was the distinguished guest of the program. The theme of the convocation was “2020 Online Education and Resilience”, which is an overview of the university’s efforts to implement the formula of “Teaching, Learning and Skill Development – Towards a Himalayan Spirit”.

This year 155 students registered for online convocation, 72 students were awarded Ph.D., 59 gold medals were awarded to the toppers in various subjects out of which 15 gold medal were given by the sponsors.

Speaking on the occasion Pokhriyal said that this university, while entering its 47th year of establishment, has continued its journey of progress even in the face of tough challenges and in 2009 it received the status of Central University.

He expressed happiness over the establishment of the Indian Himalayan Central University Consortium (IHCUC) by the NITI Aayog at the University, and hoped that the Consortium would evaluate the economic impacts of women workers in the mountainous regions. He said the Consortium should work on Agro-ecology of Himalayan States with special reference to marketing; Development of affordable and environmentally friendly tourism in hilly areas; Creation of employment opportunities for migration control from mountainous regions.

The Minister said that he is fortunate to have been an alumnus of this University and to have the opportunity to be the Chief Guest at the convocation of this University. He told that many of his memories are associated with this university and his journey from student to chief guest has been through many difficulties and challenges.

He said that the university is one of the most beautiful campuses in the country and has immense possibilities whether it is science, environment, or spirituality. University can lead the whole country as a “Center of Excellence”. He congratulated the participants and called this a most glorious moment of a student’s life.

Minister said, “We have to move from character building to nation-building”. He gave the mantra of – Nation First, Character Must. Talking about the new education policy, he said this is based on this concept, which will not only produce professionals but also create world citizens who have Indian values and a global vision, the one who understands ‘Nation First’ and follows the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

He called upon the Vice-Chancellors of the Himalayan Universities and said that these Universities should undertake research in Hilly Agriculture, Horticulture, Herb Production, Floriculture, Organic Agriculture, Eco-tourism, and Technology. This would produce the sources of livelihood in Himalayan region.

Dr. Dhirendra Pratap Singh, Distinguished Guest of the function and Chairman of University Grants Commission, congratulated the members, participants and their parents. Remembering his days as a student in HNB, he called the university the best place for learning. He said that the “convocation is an important day for all the students who receive the degree, after this they have to use their earned knowledge for the betterment of their society. He wished the students a bright future and congratulated them”.

The University’s Chancellor, Dr. Yogendra Narain, thanked all those who participated in the ceremony; he especially thanked the Education Minister of the Government of India, Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank ji.

In her address on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Annapurna Nautiyal said this year the University decided to have convocation through an online medium to promote an academic spirit despite the Covid-19 global epidemic. For this, she thanked all the university fraternity and guests.

The Vice-Chancellor introduced the university and mentioned the achievements of the university; she said that despite various geographical disparities and resource shortages, the university successfully converted the challenges arising out of covid-19 into an opportunity by using online mediums. She informed that at present, 79 departments are running in 11 schools in the three campuses of the university are gearing up to make suitable changes and creating an atmosphere for the implementation of national education policy of 2020.

On the occasion, Professor RC Ramola, Offline Convenor Professor YP Rehmani, Media Committee Convenor Professor M.M. Semwal, Prof. R. C. Bhatt, Dak Rana, Rajendra Prasad, Professor PS Negi Professor, Indu Khanduri, Dr. Pritam Singh Negi, Dr. Naresh Rana, Dr. Naresh Kumar, Prof. Arun Bahuguna, Shweta Verma, Pradeep Mall, Himshikha Gusain etc. were present.