Union Education Minister virtually addresses a webinar on National Education Policy for Holistic Development: Issues, Challenges and the Way Forward

Union Education Minister virtually addressed a webinar on National Education Policy for Holistic Development: Issues, Challenges and the Way Forward, organized by UGC Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC), Jawaharlal Nehru University, (JNU) in joint collaboration with Research for Resurgence Foundation (RRF) today. As many as 125 people participated in the webinar from across India and abroad. Over 7,000 audiences connected with the live streaming of the program through the official Facebook page of JNU.

Speaking on the occasion Pokhriyal stated that the new National Education Policy is among those few policies in the world which has been extensively deliberated upon. He said that NEP focusses on shaping the character of students by providing them holistic education. The policy will certainly help in materializing the Swami Vivekananda’s vision of ‘Study in India’ and ‘Stay in India’ by providing world class research infrastructure and opportunities within the country, he added. He remarked that one of the qualitative distinctions of NEP is to foster the spirit of “vasudhaiva kutumbakam” for the world. He also emphasized on the need of democratizing education by imparting it in our mother tongue. He recalled the words of Gandhiji that every village is a republic and hence it should be empowered by the light of education.

Chairman, Drafting Committee, NEP 2020, Prof. K. Kasturirangan presented an outline, significance and distinguishing features of the NEP 2020. He also informed about the rigor and dedication with which the new National Education Policy was crafted and drafted after detailed deliberations on its various aspects with all stakeholders. He informed us that NEP will play an important role in the 4th Industrial Revolution by capitalizing on the enormous demographic dividend of India. He also explained how the vision of education for future is inherent in NEP which will help us align our national goals with Sustainable Development Goals.

Vice Chancellor, JNU, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar emphasized that the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is first of its kind after the independence of India. He also expressed emphatically that JNU is prepared to implement the National Policy and lead the other Institutions of Higher Education by example. He also informed that the various articles produced by the educationists of JNU will soon be available in form of a book and serve the purpose of disseminating awareness about the NEP 2020.

Prof. Jayant Tripathi expressed the heartfelt gratitude to the distinguished guests, the honorable VC, JNU, Director HRDC and all the committee members who contributed in successfully conducting the event.