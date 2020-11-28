Union Education Minister releases a compilation of initiatives by School Education Department during COVID-19 pandemic

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ virtually released a compilation of initiatives undertaken by School Education Department during COVID-19 pandemic here today.

The Minister noted that in the year 2020-21, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented public health emergency, affecting almost all countries and territories globally. He further said that the pandemic has led to severe disruptions in normal life,and has impacted children and also affected the closure of schools in the country.

Releasing the compilation, Pokhriyal highlighted that Department of School Education & Literacy has taken several initiatives such as PM e-Vidya, Pragyata Guidelines, Manodarpan for Psycho-social support, E-Content, Alternative Academic Calender, etc to ensure that the school going students don’t lag behind in their studies during COVID-19 pandemic. He expressed his happiness that these initiatives have contributed a lot in mitigating the impact of the pandemic. Ministry has come out with several measures to remodel and re-imagine the way teaching and learning have happened so far. The Minister lauded the efforts of the officials of the Ministry to introduce many new suitable methods of delivering quality education through a healthy mix of schooling at home and schooling at school.

Clink on the link for compilation of initiatives taken by of School Education Department during COVID-19 pandemic: