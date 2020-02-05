Union Cabinet decides to set up trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Modi said the trust has been named as Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Shetra. Prime Minister said that the land of around 67.703 acre will be transferred to the trust for the purpose. He said Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to give five acres of land to the Sunni Wakf Board as directed by the Supreme Court in Ayodhya matter.

Immediately after the House assembled for the day, Prime Minister Modi made the statement. Prime Minister said, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Shetra can take decision independently for the construction of the temple.

Prime Minister also hailed the maturity shown by the people of India after Ayodhya verdict. Prime Minister Modi said the people of India displayed remarkable faith in democratic processes and procedures. Prime Minister said, in India, be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Parsi or Jain, everyone is a part of one family. Prime Minister Modi said, development must take place for every member of the family and his goverment is moving forward with ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’ policy so that everyone is happy.