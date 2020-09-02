Union Cabinet approves ‘Mission Karamyogi’

Karmayogi mission is Officially called – “National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building” which aims at transforming human resource management in the country .

In another key decision , the Union Cabinet today approved Urdu among 5 official languages of JK. We have a detailed report.

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved launching of a National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building or the NPCSCB.

Cabinet approved Mission Karmayogi, a scheme for bringing post-recruitment reforms in civil services.

The move will help officers and government employees get an opportunity to improve their performance.

NPCSCB has been carefully designed to lay the foundations for capacity building for Civil Servants so that they remain entrenched in Indian Culture and sensibilities and remain connected, with their roots, while they learn from the best institutions and practices across the world

National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building will have the following institutional framework:-



– Prime Minister’s Public Human Resources Council,



– Capacity Building Commission.



– Special Purpose Vehicle for owning and operating the digital assets and the technological platform for online training,



– Coordination Unit headed by the Cabinet Secretary.

– Programme will be delivered by setting up an Integrated Government Online Training-iGOT Karmayogi Platform….

– A wholly owned Special Purpose Vehicle for NPCSCB will also be set up

– SPV will be a “not-for-profit” company and will own and manage iGOT-Karmayogi platform

The Union Cabinet also approved a bill under which Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi, apart from the existing Urdu and English, will be the official languages in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020 will be introduced in Parliament in the upcoming Monsoon Session.

The government also approved for signing of a pact between India and Japan aimed at improving the quality and testing of Indian textiles and clothing for the Japanese market.

It also approved Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the field of geology and mineral resources between Geological Survey of India and Geological Survey of Finland

Mission Karmyogi is the biggest human resource development programme in the government. The scheme has been brought about with the intervention of the Prime Minister.

This will help end subjective evaluation, and ensure scientifically-devised, objective and real-time assessment of employees.

It will provide a mechanism for continuous capacity building, a constant updating of the talent pool and also provide an equal opportunity of professional as well as personal growth and a stream of self training for value addition at all levels.

