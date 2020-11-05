Unilateral decision by Pakistan runs against spirit of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor: India condemns Pak move to transfer management

External Affairs Ministry in a statement today said, reports have been seen about Pakistan transferring the management and maintenance of the Holy Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib away from Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee to the administrative control of the Evacuee Trust Property Board.



The statement said, this unilateral decision by Pakistan runs against the spirit of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor as also the religious sentiments of the Sikh community at large. Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee is a body run by the minority Sikh Community whereas the Evacuee Trust Property Board is a non-Sikh body.



MEA has received representations from the Sikh community expressing grave concern at this decision by Pakistan targeting the rights of the minority Sikh community in Pakistan.



India said, such actions only expose the reality of the Pakistani government and its leadership’s tall claims of preserving and protecting the rights and welfare of the religious minority communities.



New Delhi has called upon Pakistan to reverse its arbitrary decision to deprive the Sikh minority community its right to manage affairs of the Holy Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib.

Please share this news







