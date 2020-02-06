Under 19 World Cup Cricket: Bangladesh defeat New Zealand to enter finals

Mahmudul Hasan scored 100 off 127 balls. He also partnered with Towhid Hridoy for 68 runs for the third wicket and 101 runs with Shahadat Hossain for the fourth wicket.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy of Bangladesh was named the player of the match for his match-winning century.

New Zealand were restricted to 211 for 8 wickets with some classy bowling by the Bangladeshi bowlers like Shamim Hossain and Shariful who took 3 wickets. Bangladesh moved into the finals with an easy six-wicket victory over New Zealand.

It is the first time Bangladesh has reached the finals of the U-19 WCC.