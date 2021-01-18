Unboxing Innovation: Looking Back at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked Events

Samsung livestreamed its 29th Galaxy Unpacked event and unveiled its new flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S21 series, along with fellow Galaxy ecosystem products Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTag.

What started in 2009 with the launch of the Samsung Jet, has now blossomed into one of the most anticipated tech events of the year. Since then, Unpacked events have generated excitement among consumers around the world, helped set the pace for the industry and cemented Samsung as a leader in mobile innovation.

Samsung has showcased its innovative spirit with new product and partnership announcements and exciting, interactive presentations. At Galaxy S7 Unpacked in February 2016, audiences were provided with their own Gear VR set to see the demonstration via an immersive viewing experience. And at Unpacked in 2019, Samsung announced that it was partnering with Microsoft on Note10 as part of its efforts to create a more seamless Galaxy ecosystem experience.

Unpacked has undergone a digital transformation to keep media and Galaxy fans informed about upcoming mobile innovations throughout the pandemic. Virtual Unpacked events since the Galaxy Note20 series in August 2020 have allowed Samsung to reach a wider global audience and experiment with stunning new visuals and stage effects.

As the world continues to change in the face of new challenges, so too, will Unpacked events. Let’s take a walk down memory lane and look at Samsung’s most celebrated product launches. Check out the infographic to see a history of Samsung’s Unpacked events and the main products they revealed to Galaxy fans.

