Distributing awards to renowned practitioners and research scholars of Unani Medical System on the occasion of World Unani Day in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Minister said the medicines used in this system are natural and safe.
Unani medicines are natural and safe: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
